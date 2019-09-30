Amazon Acquires INLT to further simplify importing goods into US for third-party sellers

In what is likely to be good news for Amazon's third-party sellers that import goods into the United States, the company has acquired technology startup INLT for an undisclosed amount. The small startup has over a dozen employees based in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. INLT is, in fact, a licensed customs broker that specializes in creating software that helps in streamlining of import goods.

Amazon has plans for it's latest acquisition and has said that it will expand the range of services that the startup currently offers. The scope of development will now focus more on adding capabilities that will target simplifying the complicated cross-border sales processes that are presently in effect.

This is what the tech titan had to say about the acquisition of INLT, “INLT is a smart, nimble team that is helping companies simplify and lower the cost of importing goods into the U.S. We’re excited to work with them to develop the next generation of solutions for their customers and Amazon selling partners.”

INLT, on its website, has stated that it is now a subsidiary of Amazon and looks forward to working with the e-commerce giant in developing the next generation of solutions for its customers.