Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 cr for battery plant in Telangana

According to a corporate filing, major battery maker Amara Raja has signed a memorandum of undertstanding to invest Rs 9,500 crore in a gigafactory in Telangana.

The company plans to invest the sum over a period of 10 years after getting the required approvals, and open access to facilities for other players in the space.

The deal is part of a strategic partnership with the Telangana government top boost innovation for sustainability.