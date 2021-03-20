Alok Kansal - General Manager of W.Rly inaugurates blood donation camp at Churchgate station

Alok Kansal - General Manager of W.Rly inaugurated a blood donation camp organized by WR’s recognized trade union Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh in association with Lion’s Club of Millennium and students of Vasantdada Patil Pratishthan’s college of Engg & Visual Arts, who had joined hand to spread awareness in this campaign at Churchgate station recently. During this blood donation camp, approximately 100 bottles of blood were collected. Speaking on this occasion, Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway emphasised the need of such camps at various places. He said such camps not only go a long way in making blood available to the needy persons, but blood donation itself is a healthy exercise for the donor as well.

GM Kansal assured that Western Railway will always be happy to extend its helping hand to Govt hospitals and NGOs for conducting such blood donation drives in its premises and the railway employees will always be prepared at any time for blood donation for needy patients. This event was also attended by President of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh, Principal Chief Medical Director of W. Rly, Principal Chief Personnel Officer of Western Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and other senior officers of Jagjivan Ram Hospital.