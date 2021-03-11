Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway conducts annual safety inspection In Bhavnagar Division

Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway undertook annual inspection of Pipavav-Bhavnagar section of Bhavnagar Division on 3rd March, 2021. During the annual inspection, Kansal closely inspected safety aspects such as railway point and crossings, major and minor bridges, electronic interlocking system, curves etc. of this section. WR GM also took stock of passenger facilities at Lilia Mota, Dhola, Songadh and Bhavnagar Terminus stations. WR GM was accompanied by Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Manager of Bhavnagar Division along with his team.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal received the Guard of Honour at Pipavav by RPF. He then held a meeting with representatives of APM Terminals - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. at Pipavav. At Dhola station, WR GM viewed the exhibition displaying good works done and reports presented by Rajbhasha Dept.