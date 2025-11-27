 Allahabad High Court Slams GST Authorities For Passing Trader Registration's Cancellation Orders Without Coherent Cause
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAllahabad High Court Slams GST Authorities For Passing Trader Registration's Cancellation Orders Without Coherent Cause

Allahabad High Court Slams GST Authorities For Passing Trader Registration's Cancellation Orders Without Coherent Cause

The Allahabad High Court came down heavily on GST authorities for passing frequent orders for the cancellation of the GST registration of traders without assigning reasons. The court has highlighted that depriving a dealer of this statutory lifeline, without assigning reasons or affording an adequate opportunity to rectify the mistake, is antithetical to both the letter and spirit of the GST law.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court has come down heavily on GST authorities for passing frequent orders for the cancellation of the GST registration of traders without assigning reasons.The court has said that such action of the authorities amount to announcing an "economic death" of a business entity as the cancellation orders passed in such a casual manner inflict disproportionate hardship on traders and disrupt legitimate business activity.

The court has highlighted that depriving a dealer of this statutory lifeline, without assigning reasons or affording an adequate opportunity to rectify the mistake, is antithetical to both the letter and spirit of the GST law.Allowing a writ petition filed by Anil Art and Craft, a bench of Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Indrajeet Shukla set aside an October 15 order of the assistant commissioner (state tax), Bhadohi, cancelling the petitioner's GST registration with retrospective effect from October 8.

Read Also
GST Rate Cuts Power Festive Demand And Manufacturing Output: Report
article-image

The court directed that a copy each of the judgment and the petition be sent to the commercial tax commissioner, who has been asked to issue appropriate administrative instructions within 15 days to all GST officers dealing with registration cancellation."These instructions must specifically provide for penal consequences against officers who pass non-speaking orders or deny reasonable opportunity in such matters, so that similar lapses are not repeated," the bench said.

The petitioner had challenged the October 15 order. Prior to this, a show-cause notice was issued alleging wrongful availing and passing on of bogus input tax credit in violation of section 16 of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act.The court took strong exception to the manner in which the officer had exercised powers under the GST regime.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Faces Karnataka CM Post Rift; Leaders Ask Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Swift Action
Congress Faces Karnataka CM Post Rift; Leaders Ask Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Swift Action
Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household Purchasing Power Continue To Ravage Low-Income Families
Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household Purchasing Power Continue To Ravage Low-Income Families
Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes From Tea hop Along NH-45
Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes From Tea hop Along NH-45
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina Rodriguez; Check Details
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina Rodriguez; Check Details
Read Also
Maharashtra Fraud: Raigad CGST Officials Bust ₹9 Crore Fake Input Tax Credit Racket; 2 Arrested In...
article-image

In this backdrop, the court observed that merely stating that a reply is "not satisfactory" reveals only the conclusion of the authority and not the reasoning that led to that conclusion, thereby failing the minimum standard of a reasoned administrative order.The court remarked that the officer had acted "carelessly" and in "complete defiance" of basic procedural safeguards.

Underlining the severity of cancelling a trader's GST registration, the court described such an action as virtually announcing the "economic death" of a business entity in a regime where registration is the gateway for issuing tax invoices and availing or passing on input tax credit. Once the registration is cancelled, the taxpayer is effectively disabled from participating in the formal supply chain, even as past tax liabilities, returns and obligations continue, the judges pointed out.The court, in its judgment dated November 20, also noted that cancellation orders passed in such a casual manner inflict disproportionate hardship on traders and disrupt legitimate business activity. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household...

Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household...

Paytm Receives RBI Permit After Long Wait To Operate As A Payment Aggregator

Paytm Receives RBI Permit After Long Wait To Operate As A Payment Aggregator

Allahabad High Court Slams GST Authorities For Passing Trader Registration's Cancellation Orders...

Allahabad High Court Slams GST Authorities For Passing Trader Registration's Cancellation Orders...

Whirlpool Of India Shares Slide Over 11%, Block Deal Of 1.5 Crore Shares Sparks Sharp Market...

Whirlpool Of India Shares Slide Over 11%, Block Deal Of 1.5 Crore Shares Sparks Sharp Market...

Patel Engineering Shares Jump Over 15%, Company Bags Nearly ₹800 Crore In New LoIs

Patel Engineering Shares Jump Over 15%, Company Bags Nearly ₹800 Crore In New LoIs