All You Need To Know About Schengen Visa

New Delhi (India), June 12: There can be no perfect destination than Schengen countries, regardless of the month you are planning your trip. These countries offer everything from exploring the legacy of literature and films in Italy to going back to modern history in Britain. But before you plan a trip to this continent, the first and foremost requirement is a Schengen visa and then travel insurance for Schengen.

What is a Schengen Visa?

The Schengen visa is the legal document that allows you to stay in 29 countries within this area. You will need this visa for short trips or extended stays for education, business, or medical treatment.

The list of countries that fall under the Schengen area is:

France Italy The Netherlands Latvia

Estonia Denmark Norway Portugal

Greece Iceland Switzerland Slovenia

Belgium Czech Republic Liechtenstein Luxembourg

Hungary Finland Slovakia Poland

Spain Germany Lithuania Malta

Austria Sweden Croatia Bulgaria

Romania

Different Types of Schengen Visa

Type A: This visa allows you to wait at the airport in Schengen to catch the connecting flight to your destination. This visa is also called an Airport Transit Visa. However, you cannot leave the airport and explore the city with this visa.

Type B: This visa grants you permission to transit through multiple Schengen nations. The validity period for such a visa is five days.

Type C: This visa is valid for six months and allows you to explore the Schengen nations for up to 90 days.

Type D: This visa is required if you study in any of the Schengen nations or are a frequent visitor because of your business setup there.

Schengen Visa Fees

When applying for the Schengen visa, keep the following fees in mind.

Applicant Category Fees in Euro Fees in Rupees (approx.)

Adults over 18 years €80 Rs 7,159

Children between 12 and 18 years €80 Rs 7,159

Children between 6 and 11 years €40 Rs 3,579

Children under the age of 6 Free Free

Documents Required to Apply for Schengen Visa

General Documents:

· Ensure the visa application form is duly filled and signed.

· You must possess a Passport with at least three months of validity from the day of your trip to Schengen nations. Ensure there are also two blank pages left in the Passport.

· Provide two recent photographs, ensuring they are not older than three months.

· Provide documents supporting information on round trip bookings and entry and exit to the Schengen nations.

· Obtain travel insurance with a coverage of at least 30,000 euros. This is required to ensure you are financially capable of handling the situation if any medical emergency strikes.

· Provide documents serving as proof of your accommodation throughout your trip.

· If you are a salaried employee, obtain and furnish a leave letter issued by your company.

· If you are a student, obtain a no-objection certificate from your university.

· Provide birth certificate and marriage certificate.

· Document supporting payment for visa fees

Financial Documents:

· You must be able to prove to the authorities that you have sufficient funds to deal with financial distress if it arises.

· Savings bank account statements for the past three months

· A sponsorship letter from your relative, friend, or company certifying that they will support you financially if any financial emergency strikes. Ensure the letter is accompanied by the sponsor’s bank account statement (not older than three months).

· Recent three months’ salary slips, but if you work on a contractual basis, then an “employment contract letter" must be provided

· A business license alongside the company’s current account statement for the last six months

· For salaried individuals, an income tax return or Form 16 specifying tax deducted at source is required. If you are retired, then the last six months’ pension statement is needed.

Others:

If unemployed but married to an EU national, furnish your spouse’s valid Passport. You also need to submit an employment confirmation letter from your spouse’s employer. Make sure this document states the designation and joining date and is not older than six months.

Documents Required for Minors

· Birth certificate

· Application form with the signature of the minor’s parents

· Court order in cases where custody is with one parent

· Certified copies of parents’ Passports or other identity proofs

· If the minor is travelling alone, a notarised parental authorisation is required

Schengen Visa Photo Requirements

· The photos should be coloured and in the dimensions of 35x45mm

· The head must occupy 70-80% of the frame against a light grey background.

· Make sure your face is centred, with a neutral expression and mouth closed.

· Ensure there are no shadows or reflections, and the photo is in sharp focus with natural skin tones.

· Prescription glasses (i.e., spectacles) must not obscure the eyes.

· Head coverings are permissible only for religious reasons, without hiding facial features.

· Photos must be printed on quality paper at a minimum of 600 dpi.

How to apply for a Schengen Visa?