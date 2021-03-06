All new vehicles should have dual front airbags from April 1

A notification has been passed making it mandatory to have airbags at the passenger side in new cars. This regulation is for the passenger seat in the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver.

"This has been mandated as an important safety feature & is also based on suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety," it said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) stated the new rule will require all new vehicles to have dual front airbags as standard fitment from April 1, 2021. In the case of existing vehicles will be required to be sold with dual airbags from August 31, 2021.