Alkem Labs gets US FDA's nod to market generic of Azasan drug

The US Food and Drug Administration has given its consent to Alkem Laboratories Ltd to market Azathioprine tablets, an update on the drug regulator's website showed.

Azathioprine is a generic version of AAIPharma LLC's Azasan drug, used to prevent a patient's body from rejecting a transplanted kidney. Azathioprine is also used to treat symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Alkem's azathioprine drug will be available in 25-mg, 50-mg, 75-mg, and 100-mg strengths. At 0935 IST, shares of the drug maker were up nearly 1% at 2,345.20 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

