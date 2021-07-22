AlignBooks launches B2B App for SMEs; to simplify compliance, biz management

Alignbooks, a Cloud-based accounting platform for small and medium enterprises announced a B2B app launch empowering SMEs digitally to manage all their financial operations under one platform.

The app, leveraging the open-source JavaScript framework, supports two mobile ecosystems – iOS and Android. The ERP solution-app will allow small and medium enterprises to manage their operations 24x7 from anywhere. Important integrations with Amazon, payment-centric fintechs and banks would enable all SMEs including ecommerce players to conduct all operations right from procurement, sales/ billing, POS/retail, inventory management to asset management and HR supervision in one go, the firm said in a statement.

Intending to cover micro and small entrepreneurs beyond tier 1 cities, the application has multilingual features to help them expand their business and be a part of mainstream economy.

Anand Jajodia, Co-founder of AlignBooks, said “We launched the app to eliminate the stress of day-to-day operations for MSMEs and enable them to focus on their core business."

"For AlignBooks, launch of ERP App complements the recently launched Partner Sales Network program, to expand outreach pan-India, largely focusing T2 & 3 cities / towns”, said Shiv Kumar Guar, National Head (Channel Sales).