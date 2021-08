Alibaba fires manager over suspected sexual assault; pledges to strengthen its policy

"When the employee reported a horrendous act such as rape, they did not make timely decisions nor took appropriate action," said Zhang. "As such, they need to bear responsibility as leaders." Alibaba's Chief People Officer Judy Tong was also given a demerit on her record, as the human resources department "did not pay enough attention and care to our people." In the memo, Zhang pledged to expedite the formation of an anti-sexual harassment policy that has "zero tolerance for sexual misconduct." He also said there will be trainings held for the company on the protection of employee rights and interests, and that a dedicated reporting channel will be established that will allow employees to file a report if they feel violated.

The company said Sunday that it was working with the police to investigate the incident. Jinan police said in a Weibo post that they were investigating a case involving the violation of a female Alibaba employee.

Alibaba was lambasted by official media for taking action only after the victim went public with the allegations.

"The public is asking why the company is slow to responding to the incident which took place on July 27," an editorial from state-owned media outlet Global Times said. "Alibaba could not offer an answer that satisfies public opinion for this ham-handed inaction." Alibaba's stock price in Hong Kong closed down 2.48 per cent on Monday, at 188.70 Hong Kong dollars (USD 24.25).

The scandal comes just a few months after regulators fined Alibaba a record USD 2.8 billion for anti-monopoly behavior as the government cracks down on the technology sector following years of unchecked market growth.

The global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment has in recent years also grown in prominence in China, with accusations made against several academics, a TV anchor and celebrities, although convictions are few and far between.

In a recent case, celebrity Kris Wu was arrested in Beijing on suspicion of rape after a Chinese influencer accused him of forcing girls to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulting them.

In 2018, e-commerce firm JD.com's founder Richard Liu was arrested in the US and accused of raping a Chinese undergraduate student, although US prosecutors later did not press charges against him.