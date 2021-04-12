After Jack Ma’s Alibaba was fined USD 2.8 billion, its share jump up by 8%

Markets work in mysterious ways. In the Hong Kong stock exchange, Alibaba shares went up by 8 per cent on Monday. This was after the giant e-commerce player Alibaba was fined USD 2.8 billion on charges of violating anti-monopoly rules by Chinese regulators.

This fine comes as a relief to all stakeholders who were worried about the fate of the company after its difference with the regulator.



The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China's biggest e-commerce and other internet companies and has warned them not to use their industry dominance to stifle competition. The State Administration for Market Regulation announced Saturday that Alibaba was fined for "abusing its dominant position" to limit competition in online retailing.