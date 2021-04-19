Alert Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke saves the life of a child

Mayur Sakharam Shelke, working as a Pointsman in Railways at Vangani station of Central Railway with his courageous act saved the life of a 6 years old child putting himself in danger.

In an incident on April 17, 2021 Mayur Sakharam Shelke, while performing his duty at Vangani station on Mumbai Division of Central Railway saw a child fallen on track and trying to climb up on platform. The child was so small that he was unable to climb the platform. At same time Train No. 01302 Up (Udyan Express) was approaching on the same track speedily. Shelke, immediately swung into action and jumped on the track and ran towards the child. He lifted the child and pushed him on the platform and then he himself climbed on the platform just in a fraction of second. Thus his timely action and presence of mind saved the life of a child.

While walking on the platform along with his mother the child was fallen on the track, but later on, it has come to the notice that the mother was visually impaired and she was unable to save her child. She desperately shouted for his life.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways appreciated and personally spoke to Shelke for the courage shown by him in saving the life of child. He also said that his work cannot be compared to any prize or money, but he will be rewarded for inspiring humanity with his work.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division and others also appreciated Shelke for his courageous act.