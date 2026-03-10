Alembic Pharmaceuticals Incorporates Thailand Subsidiary With 19.4 Lakh Crore Capital To Expand Market Presence

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has incorporated a new subsidiary, Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Thailand) Co., Ltd., in Thailand with a share capital of Baht 3,000,000. |

Vadodara: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has taken a step toward expanding its international footprint with the formation of a new subsidiary in Thailand.

• Incorporated new subsidiary: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

• Initial share capital: 3,000,000 Thai Baht (300,000 shares at 10 Baht each)

The company has incorporated Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Thailand) Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary entity in Thailand. The new company has an authorised share capital of Baht 3,000,000, divided into 300,000 shares with a face value of Baht 10 each. The subsidiary has not yet commenced business operations and therefore currently reports no turnover. The development was disclosed by Alembic Pharmaceuticals as part of a regulatory filing.

The establishment of the Thailand-based subsidiary is aimed at exploring new business opportunities in the region. The company plans to use the entity as a platform to promote, sell, and distribute its pharmaceutical products in the Thai market and surrounding geographies. By setting up a local presence, the company intends to strengthen its ability to access and serve international markets more effectively.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals will hold a controlling stake in the newly formed company, owning 99.99 percent of the shareholding. The investment will be made through the share capital of the subsidiary. The disclosure clarified that the transaction does not involve the acquisition of an existing entity but instead relates to the incorporation of a wholly controlled subsidiary of the company.

The company informed stock exchanges about the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Since the subsidiary is newly incorporated, historical financial details such as turnover for the past three years are not available. The entity is expected to operate in the pharmaceutical sector once it begins commercial activities. The move reflects Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ strategy to explore international markets and expand its global distribution network.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from the information contained in the provided regulatory filing and does not include verification or information from external sources.