e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAlembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat breast cancer

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat breast cancer

The approved injection is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Faslodex Injection, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

On Monday, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that the US health agency had given its generic Fulvestrant injectable, which is used to treat breast cancer, its final approval.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Fulvestrant injection of strength 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose prefilled syringe, the company said in a statement.

The approved injection is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Faslodex Injection, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, it added.

Fulvestrant injection is an estrogen receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of breast cancer, the company said. Fulvestrant injection, 250 mg/5 mL, had an estimated market size of USD 71 million for the 12 months ending September 2022, according to the company, citing IQVIA data.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA OK for Pregabalin capsules from Jarod unit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple

Loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple

ICICI Bank fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot produced in CBI court along with Kochhars

ICICI Bank fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot produced in CBI court along with Kochhars

FPJ Rewind 2022: IPOs that tanked setting high expectations

FPJ Rewind 2022: IPOs that tanked setting high expectations

Tech layoffs: Digital payments firm PayU lays off almost 150 employees

Tech layoffs: Digital payments firm PayU lays off almost 150 employees

Welspun Corp arm commissions coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat

Welspun Corp arm commissions coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat