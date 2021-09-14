Akzo Nobel India inaugurates all-new AkzoNobel Paint Academy in Delhi

Delhi, 14 September 2021: Celebrating five successful years of its flagship ‘AkzoNobel Paint Academy’ corporate social responsibility project in Delhi for skill development, Akzo Nobel India Limited in collaboration with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), a certified Government of India Enterprise under Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises today inaugurated its Paint Academy in the new premises of NSIC (Okhla, Delhi).

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Guests of Honor - Mr. Marten van den Berg (Ambassador of the Netherlands to India), Mr. P. Udayakumar (Director - Planning and Marketing, The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd.) and Mr. Rajiv Rajgopal (Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India Limited).

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India said “Youth are key for sustainable economic and social growth. The Netherlands firmly believes that by building right skills we can achieve both economic prosperity and social cohesion. Moreover, both the Netherlands and India recognizes the importance of skill development and is committed to encourage exchange of best practices and collaboration between the two nations. Therefore, I am delighted to see this partnership between Akzo Nobel India and National Small Industries Corporation which will go a long way to address Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5,8,10 and 17- gender equality, decent work & economic growth, reduced inequalities and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development. It is very impressive to note how the partnership is promoting skill-building with a safety focus, empowering the disadvantaged, and driving Diversity and Inclusion in the painting community”.

Commenting on the inauguration of AkzoNobel Paint Academy, Mr. P. Udayakumar, Director - Planning and Marketing, The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. said, “I am delighted to see AkzoNobel Paint Academy transforming the art of painting with science and creating new entrepreneurship opportunities. I thank Akzo Nobel India and Mr. Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India for their presence in the event. With Indian families now increasingly staying at home, demand for painting will grow further. NSIC will continue to support Akzo Nobel India's commitment to transform youth into entrepreneurs. There is tremendous potential in painting skills, and we at NSIC look forward to expanding the reach of this initiative together with AkzoNobel through our Skill centres across cities in India. NSIC will also be happy to provide the bouquet of services to the trainee graduates so that they become successful in their endeavours.”

Elaborating on this initiative, Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India, said, “Akzo Nobel Paint Academy is a testimony of our AkzoNobel Cares commitment. In just 6 years, our Paint Academies are helping the youth who aspire to be gainfully employed and economically empowered. At the same time, Akzo Nobel is contributing to promote diversity and foster inclusion in decorative painter community. By giving an equal opportunity and livelihood rehabilitation for many women, transgenders, prison inmates and juveniles, the AkzoNobel Paint Academies are adding colour to the lives of people. In convergence with Skill India and driven by the support of NSIC, we are confident that the Paint Academy will fulfil the dreams of many more youth.”

In its five years at Delhi, AkzoNobel Paint Academy has benefitted over 1,500 youth. In its new avatar, the Delhi chapter aims to train 200 youth in the first year itself! Furthering diversity and inclusive culture within the field of painting, nearly 30% of the trainees in AkzoNobel Paint Academy will be women and youth including transgenders, prison inmates and juveniles. To promote learning without barriers, it also offers free hostel facilities for outstation students.

The month-long course in decorative painting empowers new-age painters to gain marketable skills. The training includes modules on modern painting techniques, knowledge of paint surfaces, use of safety tools and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). The Academy also helps painters develop soft skills to ensure better customer satisfaction. On completion of the training program, Akzo Nobel India facilitates employment opportunities for the successful candidates with paint contractors.

In synergy with Government of India’s flagship ‘Skill India’ programme, Akzo Nobel India launched its flagship skill-development initiative AkzoNobel Paint Academy in 2015. Since then, the five state-of-the-art AkzoNobel Paint Academies in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and two centers in Navi Mumbai have benefitted more than 9,000 youth.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:43 PM IST