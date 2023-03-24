 Akasa Air to hire 1,000 people this year as it plans to go international
On track to add a 20th aircraft to its fleet in April, Akasa is in the process of finalising its overseas destination.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/@AkasaAir

Launched shortly before key investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death, low-cost airline Akasa has surpassed Air India and Vistara in terms of avoiding cancellations and delays. Out of the 72 aircraft it had ordered, Akasa has 17 on its fleet, and is set to place another major order this year.

As it flies to 14 cities across India, Akasa is now scaling up its crew and plans to hire 1,000 people to reach a 3,000-strong workforce.

article-image

Eyes on flying beyond Indian airspace

Little more than seven months after it first hit Indian skies, Akasa is spreading its wings to start international flights by the end of 2023.

On track to add a 20th aircraft to its fleet in April, Akasa is in the process of finalising its overseas destination.

As India will need 31,000 pilots in two decades to come, Akasa is aiming to have 1,100 on board to fly its planes this year.

article-image

Gliding towards a rapid expansion

The carrier which aims to increase the strength of its fleet to 28 aircraft by end of the year, already has 110 flights a day and will scale it up to 150 by the end of Summer.

Akasa was launched as an ultra-low-cost airline with a Rs 247 crore investment from Jhunjhunwala, with former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube as co-founder.

