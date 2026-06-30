Akasa Air, SpiceJet Issue Alerts As Heavy Rain Disrupts Flights In Mumbai, Dharamshala

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Akasa Air on Tuesday issued a travel advisory warning passengers about possible disruptions to flight operations due to adverse weather conditions in Mumbai and Dharamshala.

The airline stated that heavy rainfall in Mumbai may lead to delays across its network and advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

In its statement, Akasa Air acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers and said that while the situation is beyond its control, its teams are available to assist travellers.

The airline urged all passengers to stay updated on flight schedules before commencing their journey to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Similarly, SpiceJet also issued an advisory stating that adverse weather conditions in Dharamshala could impact flight operations.

The airline warned that all arrivals, departures, and connecting flights may be affected due to bad weather in the region.

SpiceJet advised passengers to continuously monitor their flight status before heading to the airport, in order to avoid disruptions caused by changing weather conditions.

The advisories come in the backdrop of forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted increased rainfall activity across several parts of the country.

In Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and snowfall in higher-altitude areas through June 30.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase during the latter part of the forecast period, with some regions likely to experience heavy showers.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph in isolated areas of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts throughout the week.

In Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts.

The weather department further indicated that Madhya Maharashtra could witness heavy rainfall spells between June 25 and 27, and again on June 30.

With monsoon activity intensifying across multiple regions, airlines have urged passengers to remain cautious and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience caused by weather-related disruptions.