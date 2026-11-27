Akasa Air has cancelled Jeddah flights through January 10 and Riyadh flights through January 31, 2027. | File

Mumbai: Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its flights to Saudi Arabia into January 2027, citing security concerns. Flights to Jeddah will remain cancelled through January 10, while services to Riyadh will stay suspended through January 31.

The Indian carrier had previously suspended flights to both destinations until November 30, 2026. In a travel update on Friday, November 27, Akasa Air said it had reviewed the security situation in the kingdom and would continue to monitor developments.

The extension affects passengers booked on Akasa Air services between India and Saudi Arabia, including Indian expatriates planning trips home and travellers due to return to the kingdom. The suspension runs three weeks longer for Riyadh than for Jeddah.

Full Refunds Or Free Rescheduling

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled can choose between a full refund and rescheduling their journey at no extra charge, the airline said.

Akasa Air said refunds would be credited to the original payment source within seven days. Passengers who bought tickets through a travel agent or another booking partner should contact that provider directly for help with refunds or changes to their bookings.

The refund and rescheduling options apply to affected bookings on both routes. Passengers considering a change should check the suspension date for their destination, as Jeddah and Riyadh have separate cancellation timelines.

Security Concerns Behind Extension

The decision follows reported attacks on infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. An October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport reportedly killed an Indian national and injured several others. The Indian Embassy subsequently issued safety advisories to the Indian community in the kingdom.

Yemen’s Houthi group has also claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports, energy facilities and other infrastructure. Akasa Air cited its broader assessment of the security situation in explaining the extension of the two suspensions.

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