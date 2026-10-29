Akasa Air Announces Up To 20% Pilot Salary Hike From January, Increases Annual Leave To 42 Days

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Akasa Air will increase pilots' salaries by up to 20% from Jan 1, 2027, while improving guaranteed flying hours, annual leave and scheduling flexibility, according to a PTI report.

The revised compensation structure includes higher fixed salaries and hourly payments as the airline expands its fleet and operations.

The changes are intended to improve pilots' work-life balance and provide greater flexibility in managing professional and personal commitments.

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Akasa Air Revises Pilot Salaries, Flying Hours And Leave

Under the new structure, minimum protected flying hours will increase to 50 hours monthly for pilots following the standard work schedule.

Protected hours guarantee payment for a specified number of flying hours, even when actual flying time falls below that threshold.

Minimum annual leave entitlement will rise to 42 days, with additional leave available under certain scheduling arrangements.

Pilots will also qualify for loyalty rewards and benefits under the previously announced Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

The airline will introduce alternative schedules, including the 25/9 and 6-2-6-3-6 patterns.

The 25/9 arrangement provides 25 working days followed by nine guaranteed days off.

The second pattern comprises six working days, two days off, another six working days, three days off and a final six-day work period.

Akasa Air currently operates 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and employs more than 800 pilots.

The airline plans to establish additional pilot bases in Kochi and Kolkata, supplementing its existing facilities in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Having launched commercial operations in August 2022, Akasa is entering its fifth year.

The compensation changes come amid concerns about pilot fatigue and revised aviation duty regulations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for implementing revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms to March 31, 2027.

The regulations increase mandatory weekly rest from 36 to 48 hours and introduce tighter restrictions on night flying.

Akasa's Director of Flight Operations, Captain Sanket Limaye, communicated the proposed changes during an internal meeting on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The airline had not issued an official comment when the report was published.