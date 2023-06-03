Ajay Banga takes over as first person of colour to become World Bank President

Twitter

Indian origin CEOs have been making waves across the globe as they have taken control of top tech firms and are dominating other sectors as well. Among them, the former President and CEO of Mastercard, Ajay Banga achieved a new milestone when he was picked as the President of the World Bank.

The Pune-born Indian American has now taken over the reins of the World Bank, as the first person of colour to lead the organisation meant to fight poverty.

Chosen by the US President Joe Biden, Banga was elected as the World Bank chief unopposed on May 3, 2023.

As opposed to his predecessor and former US President Trump's pick David Malpass, Banga has urged the world to focus on climate change.

The illustrious Banga brothers

The son of an Indian Army officer, Banga had also worked at Nestle and Pepsico, before heading Mastercard.

Among other awards, Banga had also been conferred with a Padma Shri in India, back in 2016.

Banga's brother Vindi Banga is also well known in corporate circles, as he spent 33 years at Unilever, where he became the President of Global Foods, Home and Personal Care verticals.