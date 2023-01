Ajanta Pharma gets USFDA nod for Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablet | Image: Ajanta Pharma (Representative)

Ajanta Pharma Ltd has received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablet, as per an exchange filing.

The dosage is in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg strengths, according to an update on the drug regulator's website.

The drug is used to treat psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia.