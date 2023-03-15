Airtel wins Dun & Bradstreet award for ESG Excellence | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of the leading telecommunications service providers in India, announced that it has been conferred with the Overall ESG Excellence Award at the inaugural edition of the Dun & Bradstreet ESG Leadership Summit 2023 held in Mumbai today.

Airtel undertakes comprehensive initiatives on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and has set ambitious ESG related targets for itself. The company has been actively reporting its performance on sustainability since the last five years and has also adopted Integrated Reporting in accordance with the IIRC Framework. The win is a testament of Airtel’s commitment to the environment and society.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “ESG is deeply ingrained in our DNA, and we are passionate about finding sustainable solutions to growth with the aim of building a greener, safer tomorrow. As a company, we are committed to lowering our carbon footprint through a comprehensive climate change combat plan. We are delighted to be recognised for all our efforts and would like to thank Dun & Bradstreet for the award.”

Airtel has established a strong plan for climate positive initiatives and has constituted a Board-appointed committee as well as a dedicated management council to drive its ESG focus. The company is the first Indian telecommunications company to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Airtel is also the first Indian telecommunications company to join the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, one of the leading corporate sustainability initiatives in the world. With this, Airtel has aligned its ESG initiatives to UNGC’s 10 principles spanning Environment, Human Rights, Anti-Corruption and Labour.

In 2022, Airtel was conferred the “ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance” and adjudged the “Best Governed Company” by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the Listed Segment - Large Category. The company has also been awarded the “Golden Peacock GLOBAL Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2022” by the Institute of Directors.