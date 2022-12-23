e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Airtel users in Pune can now access 5G services | File/ Representative image
Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications services provider on Friday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Pune through an exchange filing.

Currently operational at Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, Pimpri Chinchwad and few other select locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Commenting on the launch, George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Pune. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

