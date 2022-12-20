Airtel to build largest consumer data platform by acquiring stake in Lemnisk

File Image/ Representative Image

With an aim to build the world's largest customer data platform (CDP), Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has acquired a strategic stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under its 'Start Up Accelerator Programme for an undisclosed sum.

Bengaluru-based Lemnisk offers real-time marketing automation and secure CDP, capable of providing 1-to-1 personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at a scale that increases conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.



"Lemnisk's real-time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points," said Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital.



They will work together to build the world's largest CDP platform across Airtel's digital businesses including ad tech (Airtel Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App).



In future, Airtel plans to offer this service to its enterprise customers through Airtel IQ, which is the network-integrated Cloud Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omnichannel engagement for its customers said the company.



"Airtel's ambition aligns with our vision to offer a single frictionless platform to super large enterprises that both organizes and activates high volume and high-velocity data. We are looking forward to achieving great things together," said Subra Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO of Lemnisk.



The Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme invests in early-stage startups working on technologies that add strategic value to Airtel's business offerings.



The programme gives startups the opportunity to deploy their technologies and applications at a massive scale, which includes more than 350 million retail customers and over one million businesses.