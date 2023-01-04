e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAirtel to allot 8,350,073 shares for foreign currency bonds worth $60 mn

Airtel to allot 8,350,073 shares for foreign currency bonds worth $60 mn

The debt instruments were part of FCCB bonds worth $1000 million, which were issued in 2020, and are convertible till February 2025.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Through a regulatory filing, India's second largest telecom firm Airtel has informed that it will allot 8,350,073 shares worth Rs 5 each, for foreign currency convertible bonds worth more than $60 million.

The debt instruments were part of FCCB bonds worth $1000 million, which were issued in 2020, and are convertible till February 2025. The conversion price for each equity share allotted to the bond holders was Rs 521.

Read Also
Bharti Airtel board allows conversion of foreign currency bonds to shares
article-image

FCCBs are issued by Indian firms in foreign currency, and the interest as well as principal is payable on them in that currency. They are used for raising funds from overseas investors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai ahead of UP's Global Investors Summit

CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai ahead of UP's Global Investors Summit

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar slams trolls, doesn't regret rejecting pitch

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar slams trolls, doesn't regret rejecting pitch

Shark Tank India: Season 2, Ep 2 Anupam Mittal breaks down remembering his late grandmother

Shark Tank India: Season 2, Ep 2 Anupam Mittal breaks down remembering his late grandmother

Maharashtra to get $350 mn loan from ADB for enhancing roadways

Maharashtra to get $350 mn loan from ADB for enhancing roadways

Services PMI hits highest level in 6 months at 58.5, job creation at 5-month low

Services PMI hits highest level in 6 months at 58.5, job creation at 5-month low