Airtel surpasses 10 million unique customers on its 5G network | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider today announced that it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network, via an exchange filing.

Airtel was the first service provider to roll-out 5G services in the country in October 2022.

Today, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all states in the country. The company is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.

In November 2022, Airtel became the first and only operator to have 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said "These are early days, but we are thrilled with the response we have received from our customers. Airtel will continue to stay true to its commitment to build a more connected, equitable and sustainable network."

"With cutting edge 5G infrastructure, a fantastic partner ecosystem and a dedicated workforce that is customer obsessed, we believe we are in the right path to win and deliver a world-class 5G Plus experience to customers across the length and breadth of the country."

