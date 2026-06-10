Airtel Renames Priority Postpaid As ‘Fast Lane’, Keeps 5G Slicing Intact

Bharti Airtel has rebranded its recently launched Priority Postpaid service as Fast Lane, while continuing to offer the same 5G network‑slicing technology that promises enhanced speeds and performance for postpaid subscribers.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the telecom operator has removed references to “Priority Postpaid” from its website and app, replacing them with the new Fast Lane branding.

Users have also reported that their handset service indicators now display “Fast Lane” instead of the earlier name. However, Airtel has clarified that this change is limited to branding and does not signal the withdrawal of the plan.

“There is no question of withdrawal of our new postpaid plan. We have had a satisfying response to the launch of our new plan backed by 5G slicing technology,” an Airtel spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The company described the shift in naming as a natural step following the conclusion of its launch campaign, saying Fast Lane “captures the essence of what we offer.”

According to Airtel, every postpaid user with a 5G‑capable device who opts for the plan continues to benefit from enhanced speeds, unlimited data and improved service quality, all delivered through network slicing.

The company said its standalone 5G network and slicing technology have improved network efficiency across its customer base.

Airtel also maintained that the experience for prepaid users has not been negatively affected by the deployment of slicing, asserting that data shared with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) shows no degradation in service quality for prepaid customers.

The company pointed to international precedents for slicing in markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Singapore.

The rebranding comes amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Trai is examining Airtel’s offering over concerns that prioritised network access could affect quality of service for non‑priority users, potentially raising net‑neutrality issues.

The controversy began after the launch of Priority Postpaid on May 19, which extended 5G slicing technologies — typically used for enterprise applications — to consumer postpaid subscribers. Critics argue that premium “fast lanes” for certain users could disadvantage others by allocating a greater share of network resources to paying customers.

Trai has indicated it will continue to monitor tariff plans and service quality, and may seek additional information from telecom operators where required, as part of its effort to safeguard fair access for all users.