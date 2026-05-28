Vi Asks Rival Customers to Switch for ‘Equal Network’ Amid Airtel Priority Service Row

Amid the net neutrality row after India’s second-largest telecom operator Airtel announced priority service for postpaid customers, its rival Vodafone Idea has launched a social media campaign assuring “equal network” to all its users.

Vodafone Idea said in a post on X on Wednesday that every customer is a priority for the company and that it is continuously expanding its network across the country.

Vi said it was using artificial intelligence to optimise its network and provide strong connectivity even in crowded areas.

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“Everyone is a priority with Vi. That’s why we’re continuously strengthening our network - we have added 2,20,000+ new towers, expanded Vi 5G in 110+ cities, and AI-based self-optimizing network technology that intelligently adapts to help deliver stronger connectivity - even in crowded areas,” the company said in the social media post.

In a poster shared in the post, Vi said, “Na kisi ko kum, na zyada. Sabko equal network ka vaada.”

The poster further read, “Strong network. Sabka haq. Change to Vi,” calling customers of other telecom companies to switch to Vi.

Vi, India’s third-largest telecom operator, launched the campaign while Airtel faces government scrutiny over its priority service for postpaid customers.

Airtel had launched the priority service on May 19 using network slicing technology.

5G slicing, also called network slicing, is a technology that allows telecom companies to divide a single 5G network into separate virtual networks for different services.

The government is concerned that Airtel’s use of 5G network slicing technology could violate net neutrality principles by offering better connectivity to postpaid users.

The company has assured the government that the priority service is a network efficiency improvement aimed at enhancing customer experience without discriminating against any category of users or content.

The company said the feature neither blocks nor slows internet traffic and does not provide special access to any app, website, OTT platform, or online service.