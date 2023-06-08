Airtel Reaches Over 2 Million Customer On Its 5G Network In Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh East | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, today, announced that it has surpassed the 2 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh East, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

According to the press release, Airtel was the first to roll out 5G in the country. Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 3500 towns and villages across the country and has surpassed the ten million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by September 2023.

"We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Bihar and Jharkhand. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed two million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network. We will continue to advance our network, bridging every town and key rural area across the two states, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos," Anupam Arora, CEO Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, Bharti Airtel.

“We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Uttar Pradesh East. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed 2 million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network. We will continue to advance our network, bridging every town and key rural area across the State, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Shares

The shares of Bharti Airtel on Thursday at 1:23 pm IST were at Rs 837.25, down by 0.83 per cent.