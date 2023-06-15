Airtel Powers 5G Access To The Kochi Water Metro Route | File/ Representative image

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) on Thursday announced that its 5G service is now available to customers across Kochi’s water metro stations for the first time, adding to the already-live service in all other parts of the island city of Kochi, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Airtel is the first service provider to democratize access to blazing fast 5G speeds to customers travelling on India’s first water metro service. Airtel’s 5G service is available to customers along the route of the Kerala Water Metro service between the High Court-Vypin terminals and the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.

“We are delighted to be at the forefront of such a transformative project, delivering last-mile connectivity. It is yet another milestone in our ambition to deliver blazing fast 5G speeds to as many of our customers as possible, including on waterways. We are thrilled that our customers can now enjoy the power of the 5G service while on the water metro ride and relish the scenic beauty of Kochi,” said Amit Gupta, COO, Kerala, Bharti Airtel.

India's first water metro connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city. The Kochi Water Metro commenced operations on two routes – between Kerala High Court and Vypin and Vytilla to Kakkanad.

The shares of Bharti Airtel on Thursday at 11:53 am IST were at Rs 829.80, up by 0.22 percent.

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa.