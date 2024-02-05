Airtel Posts Rakes 54% In Net Profit To ₹2,442 Cr in Q3

Airtel posts record profits | Image: Airtel (Representative)

As the race to the top of the Indian telecommunications pinnacle continues, Airtel posts 54 pc rise in net profit to Rs 2,442 crore in Q3 New. Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter.

Green Shoots in a cut-throat market

Bharti Airtel had registered a profit of Rs 1,588.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Monday. The consolidated revenue from operations during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore from Rs 35,804.4 crore in the December 2022 quarter. India revenue of Airtel grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,811 crore during the quarter.

Its average revenue per user in the country grew 7.7 per cent to Rs 208 from Rs 193 a year ago. Meanwhile, Jio saw its profits zoom past 3 per cent QoQ to ₹5,208 crore.

One of the older players in the industry, Airtel trails Reliance-owned Jio in the battle for market-share, with Jio leading the pack with 38.17 per cent of the share, with Airtel, right behind at 32.57 (as of 2023)