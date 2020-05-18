Airtel offers ‘Work from Home’ solutions for enterprises

The B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Business, has launched Work@Home solutions for enterprises that are encouraging their employees to work from home.

Airtel Work@Home is India’s first enterprise grade solution designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes, the company added.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said, “These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new ways of working.” He added, “For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity.”

Airtel Business, is in a B2B connectivity segment in India, serves over 2,500 large enterprises along with 5 lakh plus MSMEs.