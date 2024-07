Airtel Data Breach: Telco Denies Leak Of 375 Million Users, Says Desperate Attempt To Spoil Firm's Reputation

File/ Representative image

Bharti Airtel has denied claims of a massive data breach, which alleged that the data of 375 million Indian users was up for sale on the dark web, saying that "this is nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel's reputation by vested interests."

Read Also Vodafone & Airtel Shares Drop Amid Streak Of Tariff Hikes From Major Telcos

Unverified reports had suggested that details of 375 million Airtel users, including their phone number, email, address, date of birth, father's name and Aadhaar number were allegedly available for sale on the dark web. | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Unverified reports had suggested that details of 375 million Airtel users, including their phone number, email, address, date of birth, father's name and Aadhaar number were allegedly available for sale on the dark web.

🗼 @Airtelindia 375 Million Users Data up for sale on Breachforums.



A hacker known as XenZen is offering the data of 375 Million Airtel customers, the 2nd largest telecom operator in India, on breachforums for $50,000.



#Airtel #DataBreach #Cybersecurity @Airtel_Presence pic.twitter.com/FldFCQORCp — Shivam Kumar Singh (@MrRajputHacker) July 4, 2024

"There has been an ongoing report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised.

We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems," an Airtel spokesperson told IANS on Friday.

As per Dark Web Informer on X, a threat actor identified as 'xenZen' was claiming to sell data of Airtel users on a community called BreachForums. | File

As per Dark Web Informer on X, a threat actor identified as 'xenZen' was claiming to sell data of Airtel users on a community called BreachForums.

The price set by the threat actor to sell the information was USD 50,000.