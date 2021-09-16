Airtel challenge against DoT's demand of Rs 1,400 cr

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) heard on Thursday Airtel's challenge against DoT's demand of approximately Rs 1,400 crore raised in terms of the AGR Judgement dated September 1, 2020 passed by the Supreme Court.

This demand arises from past dues payable by Videocon for the whole of the spectrum allocated to it, which in its entirety was subsequently transferred to Airtel in terms of Spectrum Trading Guidelines dated October 12, 2015.

Supreme Court in its judgement September 1,2020 ("AGR Judgement") had categorically held that, where the entire spectrum is transferred by one telecom service provider to another telecom service provider in terms of Spectrum Trading Guidelines, any past liability pertaining to the spectrum transferred will pass on to the buyer.

This finding came to be passed by the Supreme Court while considering the details of spectrum transferred by Videocon to Airtel.



The liability of Airtel in this regard has already been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:21 PM IST