Airtel Business Becomes India’s First Enterprise To Power Over 20 Million Connected Devices | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, on Tuesday announced that Airtel Business, its B2B division, has achieved yet another industry milestone by becoming the first ICT service provider in the country to connect over 20 million devices through its IoT solutions.

Airtel IoT enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and many more with a secure and dedicated private network for the safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices. Some of the key wins for Airtel IoT deployment in the recent times include - a partnership with Secure Metres for the deployment of 1.3 million smart metres in Bihar on NB-IoT, a partnership with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) - a joint venture between Government of Odisha and Tata Power for the deployment of 200,000 Smart Metres in Odisha and a partnership with Matter Motor Works to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan – CEO, Airtel Business (India) said, “IoT is a key pillar in India’s digital growth journey and, as a brand powering this journey with our future-ready technology solutions for connected devices, we are delighted to achieve this significant milestone of 20 million connected devices on our platform. With efficient and cost-effective automated IoT solutions, we are at the forefront of empowering enterprises to extend their reach to the remotest parts of the country on our secure platform as they scale their businesses. We will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with our innovative IoT solutions”.

Powered with an extensive suite of innovative solutions such as asset tracking, vehicle telematics, industrial asset monitoring, smart metering, amongst many others, Airtel Business’s integrated IoT platform offers customised solutions for each unique IoT requirement of enterprises across 5G, 4G, NBIoT, 2G and satellite.

The future-ready, scalable and secure Airtel IoT platform also offers enterprises the capability to seamlessly manage all their connected devices through a user-friendly connectivity management portal ̶ Airtel IoT Hub. The portal also offers advanced analytics tools like diagnostics, live session checks and real-time data-usage monitoring amongst many others.

Airtel Business is now the number one B2B brand in India and has been growing year on year. It was the first to deploy a private 5G network for enterprises in India. In addition to Cellular IoT, the company also ranks amongst the top providers of Connectivity, CPaaS and data centres in India. It has an unmatched data centre footprint across the length and breadth of the country with 12 large data centres and 120+ edge data centres. With a wide gamut of end-to-end solutions spanning cloud, data centre services, cyber security, Ad Tech and cloud-based communications along with IoT, the company’s offerings are engineered to deliver high-speed connectivity, unparalleled wide coverage and scalable bandwidth to customers across enterprises, governments, carriers and small and medium businesses (SMBs). Airtel Business has a strong global presence across the US, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and SAARC, among other locations. Its strategically located submarine cables and satellite network of over 400,000 R kms cover 50 countries across five continents.