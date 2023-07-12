 Airtel Converts Bonds To 7,832,615 Shares On Request From FCCB Holders
The FCCBs are redeemable between February 27, 2020 and February 7, 2025 at the choice of the FCCB holders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday converted 1.50 percent convertible bonds due 2025 into 7,832,615 shares upon receipt of notice of conversion of FCCBs from the certain holders, the company announced through an exchange filing. The FCCBs converted were valued at $56,657,000.

7,832,615 shares that were allotted to the FCCB holders were given at the face value of Rs 5 and at a conversion price of Rs 521.

The paid-up share capital of the company has been increased to Rs 28,453,324,932.50 consisting of 5,592,593,071 fully paid-up shares of Rs 5 each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up shares of Rs 5 each.

The outstanding principal value of FCCBs as per the Singapore Exchange Limited is reduced at $ 787.415 million.

Bharti Airtel Shares

The shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday at 1:17 pm IST were at ₹884.65, down by 0.81 percent.

