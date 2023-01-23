Airtel appoints Naval Seth as Head of Investor Relations | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, communications solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Naval Seth as the Head of Investor Relations, via an exchange filing.

In this role, Naval will spearhead Airtel’s representation amongst investors, lenders, equity partners, & financial institutions and will report to Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer.

Welcoming Naval to the role, Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to have Naval with us. His deep relationships with the investment community, strong subject knowledge in Equity Research and Capital Markets will add immense value to the company as we steer ahead in our growth journey. I wish Naval the very best.”

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in 5 cities of Delhi NCR

Naval joins Airtel from Emkay Global Financial Services Limited where he was Deputy Head of Research.

Prior to that, he had worked with ICICI Securities Limited. Naval brings with him over 14 years of experience in Equity Research and Capital Markets.

He has a deep research experience across both B2B and B2C facing businesses along with a trusted relationship with the investment community.

Over the years, Naval has been recognized for in-depth and differentiated research across the sectorsTelecom, Media and Consumer Discretionary. He has also been consistently voted by institutional investors and also ranked in Asia Money polls.

Read Also L&T Construction wins orders for its various businesses

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)