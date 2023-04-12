Airtel 5G Plus now live in Ladakh | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers on Wednesday, announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in the Union Territory of Ladakh through an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as Airtel continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel will augment its network making its services available to all the cities across the Union Territory in due course.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, said, “Bringing 5G connectivity to our customers in Ladakh is in line with our commitment to bridging the digital divide and connecting not only the tourists who flock here to see the scenic landscapes but also the residents of this remarkable Union Territory. Customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union Territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

