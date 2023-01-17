Airtel 5G Plus now live in 3 cities of Rajasthan | File/ Representative image

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. The company has also deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) venue that will witness participation from world’s greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, and entertainers.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities.

Jaipur: C-Scheme, Civil Lines, Bani Park, Vaishali Nagar, Mansarover, Jawahar Nagar, Old city (Walled City), Jothwara, Murlipura, Nirman Nagar and Pratap Nagar.

Udaipur: Old City area, Fatehsagar Lake, Hiran Magri, Goverdhan Vilas, Madri Ind. Area, Sukher, Badgaon, Bedla and Transport Nagar.

Kota: Chawani area, Gumanpura, Nayapura, Talwandi, Mahaveer Nagar, Dadabadi and Vigyan Nagar.

Commenting on the launch, Marut Dilawari CEO, Bharti Airtel, Rajasthan said, “I am absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. The fact that we have powered the venue hosting the Jaipur Literature Festival makes this launch special. The 5-day festival will witness participation of the who’s who of the literary world along with thousands of attendees and we are geared up to give them a seamless connectivity allowing them to access superfast high definition video streaming, instant uploading of photos and videos and more.”

“Customers across Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire state which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” Dilawari added.