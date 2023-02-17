e-Paper Get App
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Odisha

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Odisha

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Odisha | Image: Airtel (Representative)
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Paradeep, and Bargarh. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur & Balasore.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities.

Bhawanipatna - Bazarpada, Pardeshipada, Medinipura/Kusumsila

Dhenkanal - Gudianali, Station Bazar, Dakhinakali Road, Kanchan Bazar

Jharsuguda - Sarbahal, Badmal, Purna, Kisan Chowk, Biju Nagar, Budhapada, Gourpada Road

Paradeep - IFFCO Chowk, PPL Township, Bijay Chandrapur, PPL Square, Chunabeleri

Bargarh - Bhatli Road, Bandutikira, Police Station Area, Ambapalli

Commenting on the launch, Anupam Arora, CEO - Odisha, Bihar & Jharkhand, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Paradeep & Bargarh in addition to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur & Balasore. Airtel customers in these thirteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

