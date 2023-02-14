Babus, mantris & buzz: Who Will Be New Chief Secretary Odisha On March 1?

Parliament House | File Photo

AFTER GOVERNORS, CABINET RESHUFFLE CUM EXPANSION ON CARDS

After the appointment and reshuffle of the Governors much awaited Cabinet expansion cum reshuffle of the Modi Government is on the cards.

Major setback to Congress, Bohra Muslim community goes to BJP?

In Mumbai at a Bohra community event PM won the hearts of the Bohra Muslim community by saying “I am here as a family member not as a PM”. Traditionally, the Bohra community has been vote bank of the Congress but now after PM's second visit to Bohra community functions it seems the Bohra's will support the BJP.

BUREAUCRACY

POSTING OF 1989 BATCH IPS OFFICERS THIS WEEK ?

Vacant posts in CPO’s are going to be filled up this week. Proposal of 1989 batch IPS officers has reportedly been sent to the ACC.

Who Will Be New Chief Secretary Odisha On March 1?

Who will succeed Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on March 1 ? A 1989 batch IAS officer, Pradeep Kumar Jena is still said to be frontrunner but in bureaucratic circles still there is a doubt.

Top heads in bureaucracy to roll in Rajasthan

After Rajasthan CMs goof –up in Vidhan Sabha by reading out excerpts of previous budget, buzz is that some important heads in the bureaucracy are to roll. One can now wait and watch of Ashok Gehlots’s action.

Lt Gen Bhinder to retire this month

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, AVSM who is Commander of the South Western Command will retire this month end.

PM praises Law & Order of UP

In the presence of foreign investors and top Industrialists of the country PM Narendra Modi praised the Law & Order of the UP Government. Similar praise also came from top Industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Incidentally, Prashant Kumar a 1990 batch IPS officer has been ADG Law &Order for the last almost 3 years and before that he was incharge of crucial Meerut Zone for three years.

18, 1990 batch IPS officers empanelled

Altogether 18, 1990 batch IPS officers have been empanelled to the rank of DG in GoI.

IRS officer promoted after retirement

Shiv Swarup has been promoted to the Pr Commissioner grade w e f November 30, 2012. He retired few years back as Commissioner.. He is a IRS(C&IT) officer.

Trade Service officer will join MoD

Kaushlendra Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch Indian Trade Service (ITrS) officer will join the ministry of Defence as Deputy Secretary under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years.

National Space Policy is under process

India's National Space Policy and a revised FDI policy in Space sector to facilitate overseas investment are in process of final approval of the government. The department minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that the govt have received 135 applications by IN-SPACE from 135 non-governmental entities in the Space sector.

Five IPS officers have no job in Maharashtra

Five senior IPS officers in Maharashtra have been waiting for a posting since mid-December. Any reason?

Amitava Mukherjee only Board level claimant for CMD, NMDC

Amitava Mukherjee, Director Finance, NMDC, appears only Board Member to be claimant for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC. The PESB has sought applications for the post falling vacant on February 28, 2023.

Yuvraj S appointed DIGF, IRO, MoEF&CC, Chennai

Yuvraj S has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF), Integrated Regional Office (IRO), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Chennai on deputation basis under Central Staffing Scheme of MoEF&CC. He is a 2006 batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Sonwane appointed DIGF, IRO, MoEF&CC, Nagpur

Chitranjan Kumar Sonwane has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF), Integrated Regional Office (IRO), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Nagpur on deputation basis under Central Staffing Scheme of MoEF&CC. He is a 1999 batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of Gujarat cadre

Praneetha Paul appointed DIGF, IRO, MoEF&CC, Bengaluru

Mrs Praneetha Paul has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF), Integrated Regional Office (IRO), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Bengaluru on deputation basis under Central Staffing Scheme of MoEF&CC. She is a 2001 batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

