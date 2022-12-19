Airtel 5G Plus now active in Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Lucknow | File/ Representative image

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Shimla.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad Area and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

Read Also Airtel partners with Tech Mahindra to enable private 5G network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Shimla. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”