 Airlines will be asked to cap airfares on routes affected by Go First crisis, says Civil Aviation Minister Scindia
After it suspended flights since May 3, 2023, Go First, has been undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Months before the Go First crisis abruptly brought down the number of seats available for Indian flyers, a parliamentary panel had urged the government to take measures for preventing predatory pricing. As IndiGo also struggles with a shortage of engines and grounded aircraft, and SpiceJet stands to lose planes as well, airfares have been skyrocketing. In the middle of this turbulence the civil aviation ministry is analysing the routes that have been affected by the suspension Go First flights.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the situation caused due to the Go First crisis as unusual, since it has led to excess demand on the routes the airline had been operating.

Situation unforeseen

Scindia said that additional routes have been given to other airlines but the situation remains piquant, and said that few other sectors have seen the vicissitudes that aviation has in the last three years.

The routes being analysed include Srinagar, Pune, Ahmedabad, and the government will ask airlines to make sure fares are kept within a certain limit.

On lessors trying to repossess their aircraft from Go First, Scindia said that the government is putting together a regulatory framework to protect those who have leased planes.

