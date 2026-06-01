Airlines Cut 250 Daily Flights From Today, These Routes To Get Affected

India's largest airlines are scaling back domestic operations as higher fuel costs and slowing travel demand put pressure on profitability.

IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express are together expected to withdraw around 250 domestic flights daily from today.

The reductions are likely to continue through the summer months of June, July and August.

The move comes at a time when domestic airfares have already increased and many families are travelling for vacations.

Major Cities And Popular Routes Affected

The biggest impact is expected in major aviation hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Passengers travelling on key business and leisure routes may find fewer flight options and increased crowding during peak hours.

From Mumbai, routes to Jaipur, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Patna and Bhopal will see lower frequencies.

From Delhi, flights to Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi and Kolkata are being reduced.

Bengaluru will also experience reduced connectivity because of cuts on return sectors.

Air India Makes The Biggest Cut

Air India is expected to reduce around 22 percent of its domestic schedule during June and July.

The airline currently operates nearly 500 domestic flights daily.

A 22 percent reduction means approximately 110 fewer flights every day.

The airline said the schedule adjustment is temporary and linked mainly to rising fuel costs.

Air India added that it would continue reviewing market demand and operating conditions before taking further decisions.

IndiGo And Air India Express Also Trim Capacity

IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, operates around 2,200 flights daily.

The carrier is reducing domestic capacity by around 5 to 7 percent.

This translates into nearly 110 fewer flights each day.

Meanwhile, Air India Express is cutting close to 10 percent of its domestic operations.

The low-cost carrier currently operates around 340 domestic flights daily.

The reduction will impact several routes across the country.

According to the airline, weaker demand after the summer travel season has contributed to the decision.

Rising Fuel Costs Drive Airline Decisions

The main reason behind the cuts is the sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Industry estimates suggest domestic jet fuel prices have risen by around 25 percent.

International fuel costs have increased even further due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Fuel is one of the largest expenses for airlines, and the recent surge has significantly raised operating costs.

The Indian aviation industry had earlier sought government support as fuel prices continued to climb.

Alongside higher costs, airlines are also seeing signs of softer demand, with some travellers cutting back on discretionary spending.

As a result, carriers are adjusting capacity to better match demand and control expenses during the coming months.