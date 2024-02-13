Aircraft Engine Maker Pratt & Whitney Establish New Digital Capability Centre In Bengaluru, Chennai

Representative Image | File

Global aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney on Tuesday said it has established its new India Digital Capability Centre (IDCC) in Bengaluru.

The new centre will accelerate innovation and drive digital and business transformation for Pratt & Whitney worldwide. According to Pratt & Whitney, the facility will be co-located with its engineering and supply chain operations centers of excellence. "The expansion of Pratt & Whitney's digital technology presence in Bengaluru will allow us to leverage India's aviation and technology talent and accelerate our digital transformation," said Rahul Dharni, Vice President & Global Chief Information Officer, Pratt & Whitney.

Pratt & Whitney expand their prospects

The company has begun recruiting its first tranche of employees for the IDCC and is expected to grow to over 300 employees by 2027. "With USD 40 million already invested in engineering and supply chain operations centres in the last two years, Pratt & Whitney continues to grow its presence and contribution to India's aerospace ecosystem with this additional multi-million-dollar investment in the IDCC," said Ashmita Sethi, President & Country Head, Pratt & Whitney, India. Pratt & Whitney's other investments in-country include a India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its research & development collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Pratt & Whitney has sourced nearly USD 55 million in the past 10 years from leading aerospace suppliers in India and also sourced over USD 500 million in engineering services into India over the past two decades.