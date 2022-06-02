e-Paper Get App

AirAsia India launches Splash Sale with fares starting at Rs 1,620

Special sale fares are open for advance booking till June 3 for travel from June 20 till December 2022 and include fares such as Bengaluru-Chennai at Rs 1,620

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
The airline is inviting flyers to sign up on its website or mobile app to “make the most of fast bookings, fab deals and fantastic value” with the NeuPass. / Representational Image |

AirAsia India announced the launch of a splash sale with fares starting at Rs 1,620.

The airline is inviting flyers to sign up on its website or mobile app to “make the most of fast bookings, fab deals and fantastic value” with the NeuPass.

Special sale fares are open for advance booking till June 3 for travel from June 20 till December 2022 and include fares such as Bengaluru-Chennai at Rs 1,620.

The sale fares are bookable on AirAsia India’s website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and partner booking channels.

As reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), AirAsia India topped the charts with 94.8 percent On Time Performance while also having the lowest cancellation percentage (0.00 percent) in April 2022.

