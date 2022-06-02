Vistara launches early monsoon sale; adds Jeddah to its international network

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 14,249 for Economy, Rs 18,899 for Premium Economy and Rs 47,099 for Business Class. /Representative image |

Vistara, full-service carrier, today announced an Early Monsoon Sale across its domestic and international network.

The sale is available on all three cabins - Economy, Premium Economy and Business for travel period between 20 June 2022 and 31 December 2022 (Blackout dates apply), according to a press statement.

Bookings under the sale are open for a period of 48 hours from 0001 hours of 2 June 2022 to 2359 hours of 3 June 2022 with one-way fares for domestic routes starting at Rs 1,699 for Economy, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy and Rs 7,439 for Business Class (exclusive of convenience fee).

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 14,249 for Economy, Rs 18,899 for Premium Economy and Rs 47,099 for Business Class.

In line with its vision to expand globally, Vistara also announced non-stop flights between the second largest city of Saudi Arabia-Jeddah and Mumbai starting 2 August 2022, bookings for which are being progressively opened across channels.

Commenting on the launch of the new international route, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of services to Jeddah will further intensify our presence in the Middle East region. Saudi Arabia shares a strong bilateral relationship with India and is home to a significant population belonging to the Indian diaspora, thereby offering great prospects for Vistara’s growth.”