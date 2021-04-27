Air Vice-Marshal PS Karkare takes over as Senior Officer In-Charge Of Administration Of Headquarters Western Air Command

Air Vice Marshal PS Karkare took over as Senior Officer in-charge of Administration of Headquarters Western Air Command from Air Vice Marshal K Anantharaman Vishisht Seva Medal on Feb 1, 2021. Air Vice Marshal PS Karkare was commissioned in the Administration Branch on 19 December 1987. The Air Officer has served in a wide variety of Units, at Command Head Quarters & Air Head Quarters. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College and the College of Defence Management (CDM) and has been a Directing Staff at CDM Hyderabad. AVM PS Karkare was the ‘Air Commodore Air Force Works’ at Air Headquarters (VayuBhavan) prior to the current appointment at Head Quarters Western Air Command.