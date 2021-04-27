Air Vice-Marshal PS Karkare takes over as Senior Officer In-Charge Of Administration Of Headquarters Western Air Command

Air Vice Marshal PS Karkare took over as Senior Officer in-charge of Administration of Headquarters Western Air Command from Air Vice Marshal K Anantharaman Vishisht Seva Medal on Feb 1, 2021. Air Vice Marshal PS Karkare was commissioned in the Administration Branch on 19 December 1987. The Air Officer has served in a wide variety of Units, at Command Head Quarters & Air Head Quarters. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College and the College of Defence Management (CDM) and has been a Directing Staff at CDM Hyderabad. AVM PS Karkare was the ‘Air Commodore Air Force Works’ at Air Headquarters (VayuBhavan) prior to the current appointment at Head Quarters Western Air Command.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)