Air India Turns Shopping Into Free Flight Rewards, Launches ‘The Maharaja Shop’ To Earn Points On Everyday Purchases

Air India launches The Maharaja Shop, letting Maharaja Club members earn points on everyday purchases. |

Mumbai: Air India has expanded its Maharaja Club loyalty programme with the launch of ‘The Maharaja Shop’, a lifestyle marketplace allowing members to earn reward points on everyday shopping and redeem them for flights and cabin upgrades.

The initiative takes the airline’s loyalty programme beyond air travel, offering customers more opportunities to accumulate Maharaja Points through purchases across popular lifestyle categories.

Shop And Earn

The Maharaja Shop features products from leading Indian and international brands across electronics, luggage, travel accessories, fragrances, watches, jewellery, wellness and home essentials.

Members can earn Maharaja Points on eligible purchases, which can subsequently be redeemed for Award Flights and Cabin Upgrades on Air India.

The marketplace also offers complimentary shipping on eligible orders, adding another benefit for participating members.

Exclusive Merchandise

Air India has introduced an exclusive collection of branded merchandise through the new platform.

The collection includes Maharaja magnets, aircraft-inspired keychains, lapel pins, postcards, coaster sets and travel essentials.

Designed for frequent flyers, collectors and aviation enthusiasts, these products celebrate the airline’s heritage while offering additional opportunities to earn loyalty points.

Loyalty Beyond Flying

Sunil Suresh, Head of Loyalty, E-Commerce and Marketing at Air India, said the launch represents another step towards transforming Maharaja Club into a comprehensive lifestyle loyalty programme.

He said the marketplace would help members earn points more frequently through everyday spending while strengthening their connection with the airline beyond travel.

Global Rewards Network

Maharaja Club currently allows members to earn points through Air India, Air India Express and more than 100 partners across aviation, hospitality, retail, lifestyle and financial services.

Members can redeem points on Air India, Air India Express and 25 Star Alliance partner airlines.

The programme also offers tier-based privileges and access to more than 1,100 airport lounges worldwide.

The Maharaja Shop is exclusively available to Maharaja Club members. Customers who have not joined can enrol in the programme and begin earning points on eligible purchases.

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