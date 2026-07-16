Air India Rolls Out Revamped Mobile App With In-House Booking Engine, AI-Powered Travel Features

Air India has upgraded its mobile app with an in-house booking engine, AI-powered assistance and enhanced travel management features | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 16: Air India has rolled out new capabilities on its globally acclaimed mobile app to deliver a seamless, customer-centric travel experience.

Designed and developed by Air India's in-house digital teams, the reimagined app is said to be built around the evolving needs of travellers, helping them navigate every stage of their journey with greater convenience and control.

By bringing together booking, payments, airport services, disruption support, baggage tracking, loyalty management and AI-powered assistance in a single digital platform, Air India's mobile app aims to act as a one-stop travel companion designed to make journeys more convenient, predictable and enjoyable.

New Features Introduced

Some of the significant capabilities rolled out in the revamped Air India mobile app include an in-house booking engine that enriches the booking journey with an intuitive, fast and responsive user interface to search flights, make bookings and add ancillaries from the same platform.

An in-house payment orchestration platform will try to ease the payment experience and allow Air India to provide innovative offers to guests, while disruption assistance will support passengers with hotel accommodation and transportation assistance contextually from the home screen.

These new capabilities join a set of existing features, which have been enhanced for a better experience on the app. Some of the key enhanced features include a personalised, context-aware home screen presenting upcoming trip details, boarding passes, travel offers and destination inspiration in a simple and visually engaging format.

Customers can stay informed through the flight status feature, while its integration with DigiYatra continues to simplify airport journeys.

AI-Powered Travel Experience

Air India's pioneering AI.g virtual assistant, the first generative AI-powered assistant in the global airline industry, helps customers with a wide range of travel queries. Simultaneously, the EZ Booking capability generates an entire travel itinerary from a few words entered by the customer.

The app's baggage tracking feature, used more than 200,000 times every month, allows travellers to monitor their checked baggage across multiple milestones, including on codeshare and interline journeys, and even supports locating delayed baggage through devices such as Apple AirTag and Google-compatible trackers.

Additional innovations include AEye Vision, which leverages computer vision technology to retrieve travel information without manual data entry, a comprehensive notification system featuring the exclusive and widely appreciated "Boarding Will Begin Shortly" alert, and a dedicated Maharaja Club section that makes managing loyalty programme benefits simple and convenient.

Focus On Customer Convenience

Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Dr Satya Ramaswamy, said that the mobile app is one of 140 digital systems deployed as part of the airline's transformation journey.

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"Every capability we build starts with understanding our guests' needs with empathy and reducing the stress often associated with travel. The latest enhancements further simplify the travel experience, from booking and payments to airport processes and disruption support, while giving guests more transparency, convenience and control," he said.

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